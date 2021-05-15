 Skip to main content
Kelsey Lenox powers South Dakota State past UNO softball in first Summit League title game
Kelsey Lenox powers South Dakota State past UNO softball in first Summit League title game

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State's Kelsey Lenox hit home runs in the first two innings, including a grand slam in the first, as the Jackrabbits defeated UNO 9-0 in the first Summit League softball championship game on Saturday afternoon.

It was UNO's first loss at the tournament, so a second game between the teams will take place to decide a champion.

Besides Lenox's two homers, Cylie Halvorson added a three-run homer in the second inning as SDSU led 9-0 after two innings.

UNO was held to three singles in the loss.

South Dakota State has won all five matchups against UNO this season.

