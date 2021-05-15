Kelsey Lenox powers South Dakota State past UNO softball in first Summit League title game

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State's Kelsey Lenox hit home runs in the first two innings, including a grand slam in the first, as the Jackrabbits defeated UNO 9-0 in the first Summit League softball championship game on Saturday afternoon.

It was UNO's first loss at the tournament, so a second game between the teams will take place to decide a champion.

Besides Lenox's two homers, Cylie Halvorson added a three-run homer in the second inning as SDSU led 9-0 after two innings.

UNO was held to three singles in the loss.

South Dakota State has won all five matchups against UNO this season.