Kenji Mboma Dem, Lute Lillo Portero help UNO men's soccer to Summit League win

MACOMB, Ill. — Kenji Mboma Dem had a goal and an assist to lead the UNO men to a 2-0 win over Western Illinois in the Summit League opener Saturday afternoon.

Mboma Dem's goal came with nine minutes left in the first half. He assisted on Ede Gramberg's goal with 12 minutes left in the match.

Lute Lillo Portero made four saves for the Mavericks (4-3-1, 1-0), who recorded their second shutout of the season and first since defeating San Diego State on Sept. 2.

UNO next hosts Denver at 3 p.m. Saturday.

UNO (4-3-1, 1-0) ...................... 1 1 — 2

At Western Illinois (0-5-3, 0-1) .... 0 0 — 0

Goals: UNO, Mboma Dem, Gramberg.