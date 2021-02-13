 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kirby Proctor's goal pushes UNO hockey to win over Colorado College
0 comments
HOCKEY

Kirby Proctor's goal pushes UNO hockey to win over Colorado College

{{featured_button_text}}

Defenseman Kirby Proctor scored with 1:01 left in the game Saturday night to lift UNO to a 3-2 hockey win over Colorado College.

​The Mavericks trailed 2-1 entering the third period but got it tied with 7:29 left when Taylor Ward scored off a rebound. It was his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Proctor's high shot late in the contest then sailed over goalie Dominic Basse's glove and into the net for the game winner.

Freshman Matt Miller scored the other goal for UNO, which moved its record to 13-6-1.

Colorado College, which led 2-0 early in the second period, fell to 3-13-2.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO hockey team

1 of 29

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert