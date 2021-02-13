Kirby Proctor's goal pushes UNO hockey to win over Colorado College

Defenseman Kirby Proctor scored with 1:01 left in the game Saturday night to lift UNO to a 3-2 hockey win over Colorado College.

​The Mavericks trailed 2-1 entering the third period but got it tied with 7:29 left when Taylor Ward scored off a rebound. It was his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Proctor's high shot late in the contest then sailed over goalie Dominic Basse's glove and into the net for the game winner.

Freshman Matt Miller scored the other goal for UNO, which moved its record to 13-6-1.

Colorado College, which led 2-0 early in the second period, fell to 3-13-2.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.