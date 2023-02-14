Flanked by two of the most accomplished baseball players in modern school history, Evan Porter held up both his fists and received simultaneous bumps.

Thanks, the Omaha coach told them. For sticking around.

Third baseman Mike Boeve and left-handed ace Caleb Riedel — two formerly under-the-radar in-state prospects from Hastings and Millard West, respectively — had no plans to move on from the Mavericks. But that’s never a given in the era of the transfer portal, when individual seasons like the kind each enjoyed in 2022 would have made them premium targets by programs with more resources and bigger names.

“I just love it here," Riedel said. "I’m from Omaha and I love the coaching staff, love the place, love the guys. It never even crossed my mind to look somewhere else. Why go looking somewhere else when you have everything you need here?”

Added Boeve: “In high school, I had two schools looking at me, and this is one of them I can tell really gave me a chance and really wanted me to be here."

Both will be major factors in whether Omaha — which swept through the Summit League in 2019 to earn its first NCAA regional spot — can again contend for the postseason after consecutive sub-.500 campaigns including 26-31 a spring ago. Boeve (pronounced BO-vee) has been a constant as a career .343 hitter at UNO while starting 104 games at the hot corner and coming off a summer in the prestigious Cape Cod League in which he flashed as a top-10 hitter with elite on-base skills (.403).

While Boeve is the reigning Summit League Player of the Year, Riedel is a favorite as the league’s Pitcher of the Year. The former Iowa Western reliever broke out as the rotation anchor in his Mavs debut, posting a top-five qualifying earned-run average nationally at 1.49 as he struck out 65 and walked 21 across 60 1 /3 innings. He grinded on campus in the offseason, working to build up his stamina and better command his breaking pitches.

The UNO headliners are receiving preseason All-America attention from various outlets. Strong follow-ups will make them the program’s first baseball draft picks since 2016 this summer and likely the first to go in a single-digit round since 1979.

They’ve made each other better in recent months. Boeve crushed a first-pitch fastball from Riedel halfway to Baxter Arena in one live meeting last fall while Riedel validated his own progression in approach by winning his share of battles against Boeve.

Both are part of an overall team that has no freshmen or sophomores on the roster. Of 33 total players, 21 have experience at the junior college level. Six are transfers. Senior starter/reliever Alex Potter — at Southern Louisiana last year and Northeast C.C. in Norfolk before that — fits both descriptions.

“It wasn’t by design,” Porter said of the configuration. “We’re going after the best recruits that we can and often times that comes with some no’s and losing out to maybe some Power Five schools in the region. That’s okay — we’re going to keep doing that. But those relationships, long term, can be beneficial. We always try to get the best talent out of Omaha and the state of Nebraska. There’s enough players here to win championships.”

Pitching was Omaha’s strength a year ago — a collective ERA of 4.75 was good for 67th nationally — and should be again. Junior right-hander and Westside grad Harrison Kreiling (3.06 ERA in 32 1/3 innings) was a dominant swingman last season and is set to slide into a starter role. Junior righty Charlie Bell (3.82 ERA in 70 2/3 innings) reprises his weekend role. Northeast C.C. transfer Preston Tenney is another to watch after posting a 98-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 75 innings with a 5.76 ERA in 2022.

A bullpen with multiple fifth-year college hurlers also projects as an asset. Houston Baptist transfer and Nebraska City native Brennen Bales is a candidate to close. Wyatt Sellers, Jackson Gordon and Potter are other high-leverage options.

Lack of offense last season sunk the Mavericks, whose 5.1 runs per game ranked 260th of 293 Division I teams. Batting average (.254, 245th) and slugging (.370, 256th) were erratic. Speed on the base paths was so-so.

Boeve is back as the clear-cut leader, with first baseman Eddie Satisky (.278 average), catcher Eduardo Rosario (.262, seven homers) utilityman Noah Greise (.237, five homers) and shortstop Devin Hurdle (.230) the other regulars still in the mix.

“We underperformed last year offensively,” Porter said. “Our coaches did a good job of bringing guys in who can not only just get on base but work their way around the bases. I think we’re more athletic and have more speed this year than previous years. We’ve also got a few guys that will be able to protect Mike — we don’t want Mike to be pitched around all season.”

Bales — a two-way player — arrives as a career .345 hitter across 95 games with 19 doubles and six homers. An all-new outfield will include juco adds in Millard North grad Matt Goetzmann and potential leadoff man Haiden Hunt, both of whom put up monster numbers at their previous stops. Drew Lechnir is another contender after hitting .348 at Central Michigan last year. Multiple other returning Mavs are competing for larger outfield roles including Greise, Will Reetz, Garrett Kennedy and Henry Zipay.

Omaha projects to again be in a battle for Summit League supremacy with the last two conference winners in North Dakota State and Oral Roberts. Before that, the Mavs embark on a nonconference slate that includes three games this weekend at UCLA and trips to Fresno State and BYU. Three cracks at Nebraska, two at Creighton and one at Arkansas are also ahead.

Game-by-game consistency — not just once a weekend or occasionally during weekdays — is the goal, Riedel said. UNO has stability in its coaching staff under Porter, entering his seventh spring at the helm. It has an asset in sparkling Tal Anderson Field, now in its third year as home.

If the Mavs can be at their best for the Summit tourney May 24-27 in Fargo, N.D., they see their talent as dangerous enough to play into June.

“We’ve got some options,” Porter said. “What we like to do is kind of mix it up those first four or five weekends before we get into conference and get some guys opportunities. We’ll see what shakes out.”

POSITION BREAKDOWN

Omaha embarks on a 52-game regular season with a three-game series starting Friday at UCLA. Here’s a look at how each position group is shaping up for the spring.

HITTERS

KEY RETURNERS

» Mike Boeve, Jr., 3B

» Eddie Satisky, Gr., 1B

» Eduardo Rosario, Sr., C

» Noah Greise, Jr., INF/OF

» Devin Hurdle, Jr., SS

NOTABLE NEWCOMERS

» Brennen Bales, Sr., INF/OF

» Matt Goetzmann, Jr., OF

» Haiden Hunt, Jr., OF

» Drew Lechnir, Jr., OF

OUTLOOK

What an anchor the Mavericks have in Boeve, objectively a top-100 hitter in college baseball and future high-end draft pick who has yet to miss a college game as a career .343 hitter. He headlines a familiar infield that returns solid hitters and defenders in Satisky and Rosario and could see a boost from Bales, the Houston Baptist transfer and two-way player who hit a combined .345 in two seasons in Texas.

Whether the lineup is markedly improved may hinge on whether an all-new outfield produces like it did at other stops last spring.

Hunt batted .387 with 34 extra-base hits and 47 steals at Chattanooga State C.C. while Goetzmann swatted at a .405 clip with 25 homers at Southeast C.C. in Beatrice. Lechnir hit .348 at Central Michigan.

Anything close to that production in Omaha will keep the Mavs a top contender in the Summit League.

PITCHERS

KEY RETURNERS

» Caleb Riedel, Jr., LHP

» Harrison Kreiling, Jr., RHP

» Charlie Bell, Jr., RHP

» Wyatt Sellers, Sr., RHP

» Tyler Mattingley, Jr., RHP

NOTABLE NEWCOMERS

» Brennen Bales, Sr., RHP

» Alex Potter, Sr., RHP

» Preston Tenney, Jr., RHP

OUTLOOK

Omaha leaned on its pitching to keep it in games last season and should have the ability to do so again.

Riedel, the reigning Summit League Newcomer of the Year, is a bona fide ace with more upside — better pitch command and stamina were summer priorities — while Bell and Kreiling also have weekend starting experience to draw upon.

A variety of late-inning bullpen options await as well, with transfers like Potter and Tenney potential midweek starters or long relievers and Bales a hard-throwing candidate to close.

An added wrinkle for the staff is how much better the defense can be — it has been merely average the last two springs after ranking No. 1 nationally in fielding percentage for the 2019 NCAA qualifier.

