Mariah Murdie and Grace Cave's 38 points not enough for UNO against North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Mariah Murdie and Grace Cave combined for 38 points, but the UNO women had trouble generating other offense as they fell 71-57 to North Dakota on Thursday.

Murdie finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks off the bench, while Cave, a freshman from Weeping Water, Nebraska, had a season-high 18 points, five assists and four steals. But the rest of the Mavs combined to go 7 of 29 from the field.

There were nine lead changes in the game's first nine minutes before North Dakota hit nine of its first 11 shots in the second quarter to sprint to a 38-25 lead.

The Mavs scored the final 10 points of the half, but they couldn't carry that momentum into the second half, which they started 4 of 20 from the field. North Dakota's lead was in double digits throughout the last 15 minutes.

UNO (5-8) will play at North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Saturday.