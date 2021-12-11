 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mariah Murdie scores 21 as UNO defeats Northern Colorado
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Mariah Murdie scores 21 as UNO defeats Northern Colorado

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

Mariah Murdie finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals in leading the UNO women to a 48-41 win over Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO trailed 29-28 late in the third quarter before putting together an 11-2 run over the next six minutes. Murdie scored six points during that run.

Northern Colorado pulled within 39-36 with 3:34 left, but Murdie made the next two field goals and UNO closed out the win at the free-throw line.

UNO forced Northern Colorado into 34 turnovers. UNO had 20 turnovers, bur only four after halftime.

UNO has won four of its last five and begins Summit League play on Dec. 20 at St. Thomas.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert