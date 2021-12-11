Mariah Murdie scores 21 as UNO defeats Northern Colorado

Mariah Murdie finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals in leading the UNO women to a 48-41 win over Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO trailed 29-28 late in the third quarter before putting together an 11-2 run over the next six minutes. Murdie scored six points during that run.

Northern Colorado pulled within 39-36 with 3:34 left, but Murdie made the next two field goals and UNO closed out the win at the free-throw line.

UNO forced Northern Colorado into 34 turnovers. UNO had 20 turnovers, bur only four after halftime.

UNO has won four of its last five and begins Summit League play on Dec. 20 at St. Thomas.

