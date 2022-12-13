Marquel Sutton scores 29 in Omaha's win over Midland

Marquel Sutton scored a season-high 29 points and Kyle Luedtke hit seven 3-pointers in leading Omaha men's basketball to a 104-72 win over Midland on Tuesday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
It was UNO's first home game since Nov. 16 as the Mavs had played seven straight on the road. UNO snapped a four-game losing streak.
Sutton had 10 points in the first six minutes as the Mavs built a 16-7 lead. Midland was within 26-21 at the eight-minute mark before a 24-6 run put the Mavs in control. Luedtke, who had played four minutes ths season as he's returning from injury, hit 4 of 5 3-pointers during that run.
Sutton, whose season high had been 16 points prior to Tuesday, went 14 of 15 from the field and also grabbed six rebounds. Luedtke went 7 of 8 on 3-pointers and finished with 21 points.
Four other Mavs were in double figures, while Emanuel Bryson led Midland with 14 points. UNO shot 58.8% from the field, Midland shot 48.3%.
UNO next opens Summit League play at home Monday against Denver.
Here is the UNO men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 schedule
Photos: UNO men's basketball hosts Ball State
UNO’s Jaeden Marshall reacts after losing their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Marquel Sutton tries to score while pressured by Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Tony Osburn (right) tries to score while pressured by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Kennedy Brown (right) tries to score while pressured by Ball State defense during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Marquel Sutton reacts after losing their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield (right) speaks to Jaeden Marshall during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield yells to his players during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield (right) watches UNO’s Marquel Sutton take a shot during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield yells to his players during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield watches the play during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield (right) speaks to Tony Osburn during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s JJ White (right) drives to the basket under pressure from Ball State’s Payton Sparks during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s JJ White (right) tries to score under pressure from Ball State’s Payton Sparks during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s JJ White (right) battles Ball State defense for a loose ball during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s JJ White (right) tries to score under pressure from Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Luke Jungers tries to score during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s JJ White reacts after getting called for a foul late in their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Frankie Fidler tries to score during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Jaeden Marshall drives down the court during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Jaeden Marshall (left) shoots under pressure from Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Frankie Fidler (center left) is pressured by Ball State’s defense during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Ja’Sean Glover (right) drives to the basket under pressure from Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s JJ White drives down the court during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Head Coach Chris Crutchfield yells to his players during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Frankie Fidler (center) drives toward the basket while pressured by Ball State’s Mickey Pearson Jr. during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO’s Luke Jungers (right) drives toward the basket while pressured by Ball State’s Mickey Pearson Jr. during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
