Marquel Sutton scores 29 in Omaha's win over Midland

  • Updated
  • 0

Marquel Sutton scored a season-high 29 points and Kyle Luedtke hit seven 3-pointers in leading Omaha men's basketball to a 104-72 win over Midland on Tuesday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

It was UNO's first home game since Nov. 16 as the Mavs had played seven straight on the road. UNO snapped a four-game losing streak.

Sutton had 10 points in the first six minutes as the Mavs built a 16-7 lead. Midland was within 26-21 at the eight-minute mark before a 24-6 run put the Mavs in control. Luedtke, who had played four minutes ths season as he's returning from injury, hit 4 of 5 3-pointers during that run.

Sutton, whose season high had been 16 points prior to Tuesday, went 14 of 15 from the field and also grabbed six rebounds. Luedtke went 7 of 8 on 3-pointers and finished with 21 points.

Four other Mavs were in double figures, while Emanuel Bryson led Midland with 14 points. UNO shot 58.8% from the field, Midland shot 48.3%.

UNO next opens Summit League play at home Monday against Denver.

Here is the UNO men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 schedule

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

