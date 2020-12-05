Martin Sundberg gives UNO hockey overtime win over Miami

Martin Sundberg scored 17 seconds into overtime Saturday to lift UNO to a 2-1 hockey win over Miami.
The Mavericks led 1-0 when Chayse Primeau scored midway through the second period. The RedHawks tied it with 9:15 left in the game when Scott Corbett put a rebound past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville.
The Mavs scored on their first rush up ice in the five-minute overtime when Sundberg took a pass from Joey Abate and drove a shot into the net.
UNO moved to 2-1 and will play St. Cloud State on Sunday night.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald. A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
Close
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
Notables: First season in the NCHC
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
Notables: First season in the NCHC
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.