Martin Sundberg gives UNO hockey overtime win over Miami

Martin Sundberg scored 17 seconds into overtime Saturday to lift UNO to a 2-1 hockey win over Miami.

The Mavericks led 1-0 when Chayse Primeau scored midway through the second period. The RedHawks tied it with 9:15 left in the game when Scott Corbett put a rebound past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville.

The Mavs scored on their first rush up ice in the five-minute overtime when Sundberg took a pass from Joey Abate and drove a shot into the net.

UNO moved to 2-1 and will play St. Cloud State on Sunday night.

Miami falls to 0-2.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.