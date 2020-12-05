 Skip to main content
Martin Sundberg gives UNO hockey overtime win over Miami
HOCKEY

Martin Sundberg scored 17 seconds into overtime Saturday to lift UNO to a 2-1 hockey win over Miami.

The Mavericks led 1-0 when Chayse Primeau scored midway through the second period. The RedHawks tied it with 9:15 left in the game when Scott Corbett put a rebound past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville.

The Mavs scored on their first rush up ice in the five-minute overtime when Sundberg took a pass from Joey Abate and drove a shot into the net.

UNO moved to 2-1 and will play St. Cloud State on Sunday night.

Miami falls to 0-2.

Related to this story

