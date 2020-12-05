Martin Sundberg's goal gives UNO hockey overtime win over Miami

The RedHawks got it tied with 9:15 left when Scott Corbett knocked a rebound past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville. The netminder kept the game tied a few minutes later when he denied Miami freshman Brian Silver on a breakaway.

​Gabinet cited the strong play of UNO's special teams as a key to victory. The Mavs killed off five penalties, including a five-minute major and automatic game misconduct against team captain Kevin Conley for a hit late in the first period.

"Our penalty killing was exceptional," he said. "Especially on that major when we lost our captain."

UNO outshot Miami 24-12 over the first two periods but the RedHawks held a 15-4 edge in the third. The Mavs were playing their third game in five days under the NCHC pod schedule while Miami was playing its second game.

The eight league teams will play a total of 38 games over the first 21 days of December, all at Baxter.

"That (fatigue) can't be an excuse," Gabinet said. "Everybody has to do it and we're just happy to be playing."

Miami coach Chris Bergeron said he needed to see more out of his team when it had the man advantage.