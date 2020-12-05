Martin Sundberg's goal gives UNO hockey overtime win over Miami

Coming off a 10-goal performance, UNO had to grind out a victory Saturday against Miami.
Martin Sundberg scored 17 seconds into overtime to lift the Mavericks to a 2-1 victory at Baxter Arena. UNO moved its record to 2-1 while the RedHawks fell to 0-2.
The close-checking game bore no resemblance to the Mavs' 10-2 win Thursday over Western Michigan. UNO coach Mike Gabinet said his team, which opened the season with a loss to third-ranked Minnesota Duluth, has had to make adjustments each game.
"It was great for us to find a way to win," he said. "We've played quite different opponents and tonight there wasn't a lot of room out there."
With the game tied 1-1, the game went into a five-minute overtime. The 3-on-3 extra period didn't last long when Sundberg took a pass from Joey Abate and fired a shot past Miami goalie Ludvig Persson.
"It's a set play and something we practice," Sundberg said. "We have good team chemistry and we're playing for each other."
It was the third goal of the season for Sundberg, a senior forward from Sweden.
After a scoreless first period, the Mavs went ahead midway through the second. Chayse Primeau tipped in a shot by defenseman Brandon Scanlin on the power play, and that lead held up until midway through the third period.
The RedHawks got it tied with 9:15 left when Scott Corbett knocked a rebound past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville. The netminder kept the game tied a few minutes later when he denied Miami freshman Brian Silver on a breakaway.
Gabinet cited the strong play of UNO's special teams as a key to victory. The Mavs killed off five penalties, including a five-minute major and automatic game misconduct against team captain Kevin Conley for a hit late in the first period.
"Our penalty killing was exceptional," he said. "Especially on that major when we lost our captain."
UNO outshot Miami 24-12 over the first two periods but the RedHawks held a 15-4 edge in the third. The Mavs were playing their third game in five days under the NCHC pod schedule while Miami was playing its second game.
The eight league teams will play a total of 38 games over the first 21 days of December, all at Baxter.
"That (fatigue) can't be an excuse," Gabinet said. "Everybody has to do it and we're just happy to be playing."
Miami coach Chris Bergeron said he needed to see more out of his team when it had the man advantage.
"The third period we played with more jump," he said. "But it wasn't even close to a good enough effort on our power play."
UNO returns to action Sunday with an 8:05 p.m. game against St. Cloud State.
Notes
Miami challenged Sundberg's overtime goal, claiming the play was offside. After review by the officials, the goal still counted
Saville made 26 saves to pick up his second win. He has started all three games
Miami goalie Persson, a native of Sweden, was making his first start. The freshman made 27 saves
Scanlin assisted on both UNO goals.
Miami (0-2)..…0 0 1 0—1
UNO (2-1)...….0 1 0 1—2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1, UNO, Primeau 2 (Scanlin, Miller), power play, 11:52.
Third period: 2, Miami, Corbett (Lown, Barry), 10:45.
Overtime: 3, UNO, Sundberg 3 (Abate, Scanlin), :17.
Shots on goal:
Miami........8 4 15 0—27
UNO.......14 10 4 1—29
Goalies: Miami, Persson (27 saves). UNO, Saville (26 saves).
Penalties: Miami, 3-6. UNO, 6-23.
Power-play conversions: Miami, 0-5. UNO, 1-3.
Three stars: 1, Brandon Scanlin, UNO. 2, Martin Sundberg, UNO. 3, Isaiah Saville, UNO.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.