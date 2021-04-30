Masen Prososki hits three-run homer in UNO baseball's win over Western Illinois

Richie Holetz threw a five-hitter as UNO opened its weekend series with Western Illinois with an 11-1 seven-inning win Friday night at Anderson Field.

The Mavs started to pull away when Masen Prososki hit a three-run home run to right in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.

They added two in the fifth and four in the sixth before completing the run-rule win in the seventh.

Prososki and Keil Krumwiede each drove in three runs.

UNO (16-16) and Western Illinois continue their series at 6 p.m. Saturday.