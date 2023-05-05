Matchups for the inaugural Big Sky-Summit Basketball Challenge were announced Friday for the 2023-24 season.

All games will be played on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6. For Summit teams, that means league games originally scheduled for that week now will be played prior to Christmas.

The challenge's matchups are determined using data from past seasons, including NET rankings and regular-season conference finishes.

For UNO, the men will host Northern Arizona on Jan. 3 and play at Idaho State on Jan. 6. For the UNO women, they will be at Eastern Washington on Jan. 3 and host Montana on Jan. 6.

