Mathis Pilon St-Louis' goal gives UNO men's soccer win over San Diego State

Mathis Pilon St-Louis scored with 8:53 left to give UNO men's soccer a 1-0 win over San Diego State on Friday night at Caniglia Field.
Locked in scoreless tie, he took a pass from midfeld from Thore Boehm and then delivered a strike from 20 yards out to beat the Aztec keeper.
UNO finished the night with a 13-10 shot advantage, while Nathanael Sallah recorded the shutout as he made four saves.
UNO improves to 2-1 and hosts Drake at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
