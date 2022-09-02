 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Mathis Pilon St-Louis' goal gives UNO men's soccer win over San Diego State

  Updated
  • 0

Mathis Pilon St-Louis scored with 8:53 left to give UNO men's soccer a 1-0 win over San Diego State on Friday night at Caniglia Field.

Locked in scoreless tie, he took a pass from midfeld from Thore Boehm and then delivered a strike from 20 yards out to beat the Aztec keeper.

UNO finished the night with a 13-10 shot advantage, while Nathanael Sallah recorded the shutout as he made four saves.

UNO improves to 2-1 and hosts Drake at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

