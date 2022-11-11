Matt Miller's power-play goal lifts UNO hockey to win over Minnesota Duluth

Matt Miller scored a power-play goal on a rebound with 8:27 left to lift UNO to a 3-2 win over Minnesota Duluth on Friday.

With 13 seconds left in the power play, Cameron Berg ripped a one-timer from the right faceoff dot that was initially stopped by UMD goalie Matthew Thiessen.

The puck got behind Thiessen however, and Miller cleaned it up to give the Mavericks (5-4-2) the lead. UNO goalie Jake Kucharski made 11 of his 40 saves in the third period as the Mavs got their first regulation NCHC win.

The Mavs were outshot 40-26, but they were 2-for-4 on the power play and killed all three of their own penalties.

Ty Mueller also scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third.

UNO captain Nolan Sullivan also scored when he tipped in a shot with 5:35 remaining in the first period.

The series will wrap up Saturday at 6 p.m.