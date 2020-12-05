Matt Pile dunks in final seconds lifts UNO men to win over SIU-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Matt Pile's dunk with 1.4 seconds left gave UNO a 65-63 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon.
Pile finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Ayo Akinwole had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mavs (2-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
UNO won despite playing without top scorer Marlon Ruffin, out with an injured ankle, and starting guard Zach Thornhill.
UNO will play at Kansas on Friday.
Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team
Matt Pile
Ayo Akinwole
Marlon Ruffin
Wanjang Tut
Zach Thornhill
Marco Smith
Darrius Hughes
Sam'i Roe
La'Mel Robinson
Jadin Booth
Kyle Luedtke
Nick Ferrarini
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
Devin Evans
Dylan Brougham
