Matt Pile dunks in final seconds lifts UNO men to win over SIU-Edwardsville
BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Matt Pile's dunk with 1.4 seconds left gave UNO a 65-63 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon.

Pile finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Ayo Akinwole had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mavs (2-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

UNO won despite playing without top scorer Marlon Ruffin, out with an injured ankle, and starting guard Zach Thornhill.

UNO will play at Kansas on Friday.

