Matt Pile, Marlon Ruffin named Summit League honorable mentions

UNO's Matt Pile and Marlon Ruffin were honorable mention selections as the Summit League announced its all-league basketball teams Thursday.

Pile averages 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds a game, while Ruffin averages 13.1 points.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas was named player of the year as he's the nation's leading scorer at 24.7 points a game.

Aurora graduate Baylor Scheierman, who helped South Dakota State earn the top seed in the Summit tournament, was a first-team selection. The sophomore averaged 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists in league games.

The second team includes Lincoln East graduate Sam Griesel of North Dakota State as he averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

South Dakota State's Myah Selland was named the women's player of the year as she averaged 19.2 points and 6.8 rebounds, helping the Jackrabbits go unbeaten in league play. Teammates Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin also were on the first team.

South Dakota's Maddie Krull was named to the all-newcomer team. UNO didn't have any selections on the all-league teams.

