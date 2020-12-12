Maverick women's basketball team falls short at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State hit back-to-back 3-pointers to break a late tie as the Wildcats held off the UNO women 66-59 on Saturday afternoon.

It was 53-53 when Kansas State's Rachel Ranke hit a 3 with 3:01 left. Christianna Carr added another 3 a minute later to put the Wildcats up by six. K-State then hit free throws to secure the win.

UNO went on a 7-0 run late in the first half to pull within 30-25 at halftime. The Mavs finally caught the Wildcats at 51-51 midway through the fourth quarter after a three-point play by Elena Pilakouta and an Ella Ogier layup.

Ogier scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half to lead UNO, while Mariah Murdie and Josie Filer finished with 11 points each.