Mavericks net first win via Claire Killian's basket with 1.1 seconds left

GREELEY, Colo. — Claire Killian's basket with 1.1 seconds left gave the UNO women a 66-64 win over Northern Colorado on Sunday afternoon. It was also the first win for coach Carrie Banks with the Mavericks.
UNO led 64-61 before Northern Colorado's Mele Finau hit a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left. But after a timeout, the Mavs got the ball to Killian, who delivered the winner.
Killian finished with 16 points while Sarah Schmitt led UNO (1-1) with a career-high 18. Josie Filer added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Colorado's Jasmine Gayles led all scorers with 19 points.
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.