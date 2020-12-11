Mavs aiming for 'quick start' in late-night NCHC games

UNO will be playing some late-night hockey when it resumes play this weekend.

The Mavericks will play Miami on Saturday and St. Cloud State on Sunday. Both games, the last of three NCHC contests those days in the Baxter Arena pod, will start at 8:05 p.m.

UNO boosted its record to 3-2 on Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over Colorado College. The Mavs won 2-1 in overtime over Miami last week but lost to St. Cloud State 5-3.

Unlike most of the other teams, the Mavs have stayed with the same goalie for all five games. Sophomore Isaiah Saville, who started 28 games last season, has been the workhorse again so far.

Saville, who has played five games in nine days, said it’s been an unusual experience.

“The last time I played this many games was youth hockey,” he said. “But I’ve been prepared for this.”

Saville is fourth in the eight-team NCHC in goals-against average at 2.63. He is slightly ahead of Denver’s Magnus Chrona (2.67), who also has played in all five games.

“I think we’re playing pretty solid,” Saville said. “We’re taking it game by game, period by period.”