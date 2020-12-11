Mavs aiming for 'quick start' in late-night NCHC games

UNO will be playing some late-night hockey when it resumes play this weekend.
The Mavericks will play Miami on Saturday and St. Cloud State on Sunday. Both games, the last of three NCHC contests those days in the Baxter Arena pod, will start at 8:05 p.m.
UNO boosted its record to 3-2 on Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over Colorado College. The Mavs won 2-1 in overtime over Miami last week but lost to St. Cloud State 5-3.
Unlike most of the other teams, the Mavs have stayed with the same goalie for all five games. Sophomore Isaiah Saville, who started 28 games last season, has been the workhorse again so far.
Saville, who has played five games in nine days, said it’s been an unusual experience.
“The last time I played this many games was youth hockey,” he said. “But I’ve been prepared for this.”
Saville is fourth in the eight-team NCHC in goals-against average at 2.63. He is slightly ahead of Denver’s Magnus Chrona (2.67), who also has played in all five games.
“I think we’re playing pretty solid,” Saville said. “We’re taking it game by game, period by period.”
UNO coach Mike Gabinet said he expects to give Saville a breather sometime soon. Sophomore Austin Roden started nine games last season and had a 2.87 goals-against average, just behind Saville’s 2.85.
“I think we’ll definitely get Roden in sometime soon,” he said. “Isaiah has been doing a great job as he continues to work on his areas of growth.”
The Mavs’ special teams were on display in Wednesday night’s win. UNO scored two shorthanded goals and two on the power play while successfully killing off five penalties.
“I thought our special teams were excellent,” Gabinet said. “And it was great to have a quick start.”
The Mavs scored four first-period goals against the Tigers, who were playing just their second game. Colorado College’s trip to Omaha was delayed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Notes
Freshman Matt Miller leads UNO in goals with four … Team captain Kevin Conley missed part of Wednesday’s game after suffering a deep cut that needed to be surgically repaired. His status is uncertain this weekend … The last time UNO scored two shorthanded goals in a game was November of 2015 in a win over Minnesota Duluth … UNO has successfully killed off 12 straight power plays ... The Mavs will be the designated road team Saturday and home team Sunday.
