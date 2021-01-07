Mavs aiming to hit 'full groove' in Summit League play

There was a moment early in Sunday’s defeat to Oral Roberts when UNO junior Marlon Ruffin was joined out on the court by one sophomore, one junior college transfer and two freshmen.

And a few minutes later, Ruffin got subbed out by another newcomer from the juco ranks.

So it’s not difficult for Ruffin — who went through his own early season growing pains as a transfer before becoming Summit League’s top sixth man last year — to remind himself of the Mavs’ growth potential. Even after an 0-2 start to conference play.

“We still haven’t even hit our full groove yet,” he said.

UNO (2-10, 0-2) definitely hopes to keep making progress — and picking up wins along the way remains the goal. Up next is another tough test. The Mavs play two road games at North Dakota State (4-6, 2-0), starting Friday.

But ultimately Ruffin and his teammates want to be peaking in March.

Perhaps by then UNO will have playmaking guards Marco Smith and Zach Thornhill healthy. And some of the Mavs’ young reserves will be more seasoned.