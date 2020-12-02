Mavs feel 'pretty good' after season opener. Now Mike Gabinet's squad wants its first win

Two teams that saw victory slip away in their season openers will seek their first win Thursday at Baxter Arena.
UNO and Western Michigan will play at 7:35 p.m. This will be the second of four games this week for the Mavericks while the Broncos are playing three games as part of the NCHC pod schedule.
Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad led Minnesota Duluth 2-1 entering the third period Tuesday but lost 5-3. The Bulldogs entered the season ranked third and fourth nationally.
Western Michigan suffered an even tougher defeat Tuesday night against St. Cloud State. The Huskies tied the game with six minutes left and then went ahead 4-3 with 27 seconds left when a shot caromed off a Broncos defenseman into the net.
The Mavs got goals from Nolan Sullivan, Martin Sundberg and Jack Randl. UNO, the league’s most penalized team last season, allowed two power-play goals in the third period.
Despite the loss, Gabinet said he was happy with his team’s effort against the school that won the national championship in 2018 and 2019. There was no title game in the spring of 2020 because of the pandemic.
“I thought we played really well,” he said. “Anytime you outshoot (29-27) the defending national champions you have to feel pretty good.”
The coach added there was a sense of relief just to get the season started. Under COVID-19 guidelines, no fans are being allowed to attend any of the 38 league games to be played over the next three weeks at Baxter.
“It was nice to finally get a chance to compete,” Gabinet said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to play.”
Western Michigan was picked to finish fifth in the NCHC in the annual preseason media poll while UNO was predicted to finish sixth.
The Mavs’ other two upcoming games this week will be against Miami at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and St. Cloud at 8:05 p.m. Sunday.
Notes
UNO players scratched from the opener were John Schuldt, Jordan Klehr, Travis Kothenbeutel, Kaden Bohlsen, Jake Harrison, Alex Roy and Josh Boyer … The Mavs will be the designated visiting team Thursday night … UNO outshot the Bulldogs in the game but were outshot 10-8 in the third period when Duluth struck for four goals … It was a rarity when Ryan Fanti started in goal for Duluth. Graduated goalie Hunter Shepard had started the previous 115 games, a streak that dated to October of 2017.
UNO hockey vs. Minnesota Duluth
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.