Mavs feel 'pretty good' after season opener. Now Mike Gabinet's squad wants its first win

“I thought we played really well,” he said. “Anytime you outshoot (29-27) the defending national champions you have to feel pretty good.”

The coach added there was a sense of relief just to get the season started. Under COVID-19 guidelines, no fans are being allowed to attend any of the 38 league games to be played over the next three weeks at Baxter.

“It was nice to finally get a chance to compete,” Gabinet said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to play.”

Western Michigan was picked to finish fifth in the NCHC in the annual preseason media poll while UNO was predicted to finish sixth.

The Mavs’ other two upcoming games this week will be against Miami at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and St. Cloud at 8:05 p.m. Sunday.

Notes