Mavs look to build off first win's momentum when facing Abilene Christian

UNO will be looking for its second-straight 2-1 start to a season when it faces Abilene Christian in the two teams’ final game at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

The Mavs (1-1) couldn’t complete a comeback in their opener Wednesday, falling 72-66 to Austin Peay. But they finished strong in a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee State the next day, sealing the win thanks to two clutch free throws by junior Marlon Ruffin.

So now they’re hoping to build on that momentum.

Last year, UNO won two of its first three games, falling at Wichita State but rebounding to beat Midland and Bethune Cookman.

Another victory for the Mavs in Florida won’t be easy, though. Abilene Christian (2-0) has wins in both of its games so far, taking down East Tennessee State and Austin Peay. The Wildcats were picked to finish second (behind Stephen F. Austin) in the Southland preseason poll.

UNO and Abilene Christian are scheduled to tip off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed online by Flo Hoops and broadcasted at 1180 AM KZOT.