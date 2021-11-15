 Skip to main content
Mavs move into top 10 of this week's USCHO hockey ratings
HOCKEY

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

A win over top-ranked St. Cloud State gave UNO a boost in this week’s national USCHO hockey ratings.

The Mavericks moved up two slots to No. 9 after a split on the road this past weekend against the Huskies. UNO lost 5-1 on Friday night but bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday.

That setback also cost St. Cloud its No. 1 position. The Huskies are now No. 2 behind Michigan, which received 42 of a possible 50 first-place votes.

St. Cloud received four, the same as No. 3 Minnesota State.

Four schools from the NCHC — St. Cloud, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 North Dakota and UNO — are ranked in the Top 10. Other league teams in the Top 20 are No. 11 Denver and No. 13 Western Michigan.

The Mavs (9-3) will play a road series this weekend against unranked Alaska Fairbanks. UNO swept a pair of games against the visiting Nanooks in mid-October.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

