Mavs move into top 10 of this week's USCHO hockey ratings

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.
A win over top-ranked St. Cloud State gave UNO a boost in this week’s national USCHO hockey ratings.
The Mavericks moved up two slots to No. 9 after a split on the road this past weekend against the Huskies. UNO lost 5-1 on Friday night but bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday.
That setback also cost St. Cloud its No. 1 position. The Huskies are now No. 2 behind Michigan, which received 42 of a possible 50 first-place votes.
St. Cloud received four, the same as No. 3 Minnesota State.
Four schools from the NCHC — St. Cloud, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 North Dakota and UNO — are ranked in the Top 10. Other league teams in the Top 20 are No. 11 Denver and No. 13 Western Michigan.
The Mavs (9-3) will play a road series this weekend against unranked Alaska Fairbanks. UNO swept a pair of games against the visiting Nanooks in mid-October.
Photos: UNO hockey vs. Long Island
Long Island's Ethan Martini (23) checks Omaha's Kevin Conley during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Isaiah Saville makes a save while Long Island's PJ Marrocco looks for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brannon McManus (39) protects the puck from Long Island's Nolan Welsh during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Cameron Berg tries battles Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley falls at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha players celebrate after Taylor Ward scored a goal in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan (11) pushes Long Island's Isaiah Fox (8) after Fox ran into Omaha's goalie Isaiah Saville during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley shoots in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley battles to recover the puck during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha players celebrate after Kevin Conley scored in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau (13) and Taylor Ward (17) try to score on Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley loses the puck after falling at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) checks Long Island's Carson Musser in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Victor Mancini protects the puck from Long Island's Dylan Schuett in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.