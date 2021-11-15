Mavs move into top 10 of this week's USCHO hockey ratings

A win over top-ranked St. Cloud State gave UNO a boost in this week’s national USCHO hockey ratings.

The Mavericks moved up two slots to No. 9 after a split on the road this past weekend against the Huskies. UNO lost 5-1 on Friday night but bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday.

That setback also cost St. Cloud its No. 1 position. The Huskies are now No. 2 behind Michigan, which received 42 of a possible 50 first-place votes.

St. Cloud received four, the same as No. 3 Minnesota State.

Four schools from the NCHC — St. Cloud, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 North Dakota and UNO — are ranked in the Top 10. Other league teams in the Top 20 are No. 11 Denver and No. 13 Western Michigan.

The Mavs (9-3) will play a road series this weekend against unranked Alaska Fairbanks. UNO swept a pair of games against the visiting Nanooks in mid-October.

