Mavs prepared return to action against Colorado College

UNO returns to the ice Wednesday night against the team it was scheduled to open the season against.

The 2-2 Mavericks will play Colorado College at 7:35 p.m. at Baxter Arena. The Tigers were to play Dec. 1 against UNO but a player’s positive test for COVID-19 shut down the hockey program for two weeks.

Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad enters the game 2-2 while Colorado College, a late arrival to the NCHC pod at Baxter, played its first game Tuesday. The Tigers tied Western Michigan 3-3.

UNO sits alone in fourth place in the eight-team NCHC. The Mavs have six points on the strength of their wins last week over Western Michigan and Miami.

Four UNO players have scored five points over the first four games. That quartet is Martin Sundberg, Matt Miller, Chayse Primeau and Jason Smallidge.

Senior Sundberg and freshman Miller lead the team in goals with three. Junior defenseman Smallidge tied a school record against Western Michigan when he dished out four assists in a 10-2 win.

Goalie Isaiah Saville has started all four games in the UNO net.

The Mavs have two other games this week. They’ll play Miami at 8:05 p.m. Saturday and St. Cloud State at 8:05 p.m. Sunday.