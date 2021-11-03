McKenna Ruch entered starting lineup and 'stepped up' for UNO volleyball

McKenna Ruch picked an ideal time for her best match as a Maverick.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Millard North delivered a career-high 18 kills on 24 attacks last Saturday as UNO outlasted Denver in five sets to maintain its hold on first place in the Summit League.
“It was really cool for us to have the season sweep of Denver,” Ruch said. “We have to keep it going.”
That win improved UNO to 11-1 in league play, good for a one-game lead with six matches left. The Mavs play their final home matches this week against North Dakota State on Thursday and North Dakota on Saturday.
Ruch has given the Mavs a lift since moving into the starting lineup the past three weeks. She has had at least a .500 hitting percentage three times in four matches, including the .625 at Denver. She has done that as a middle blocker after moving from the outside.
“We trained her at three different positions this fall, trying to see where she would fit best,” coach Matt Buttermore said. “It became apparent we needed her in the middle. She’s stepped up and done a really nice job.
“Offensively, she’s really efficient. ... She sees the block well, so when she gets a one-on-one, she does really well.”
UNO has effectively used its array of hitters this fall. Five Mavs have more than 100 kills, with senior right-side hitter Sadie Limback averaging 3.77 kills per set, second best in the Summit. Ruch has 77 kills.
“Even here in practice when we do starting five versus scout five, it’s such a competitive game,” Ruch said. “This whole team is stacked, we trust anyone out there.”
That was on display in Denver last Saturday, when four Mavs had at least 11 kills. UNO was three points away from an excruciating loss — the Mavs led 6-3 in the fifth set before the Pioneers went on a 9-2 run.
“We just stuck together, stuck to the plan,” Ruch said. “We worked as a team to finish to the end.”
Down 12-8, UNO responded with a 6-1 run to take a 14-13 lead on Ruch’s 18th and final kill. The Mavs had four match points before a Rachel Fairbanks ace won the set 18-16.
“We hung tough and got one at the end,” Buttermore said. “To be down and come back in that situation, I thought we showed a lot of grit.”
The Mavs look to carry that over to this week. Saturday will be Senior Day as UNO will honor Limback, Rylee Marshall, Alexa Blase and Claire Mountjoy.
“That will be a bittersweet day with that being their last time playing at Baxter,” Buttermore said. “But it also will be a celebration.”
