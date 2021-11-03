McKenna Ruch entered starting lineup and 'stepped up' for UNO volleyball

McKenna Ruch picked an ideal time for her best match as a Maverick.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Millard North delivered a career-high 18 kills on 24 attacks last Saturday as UNO outlasted Denver in five sets to maintain its hold on first place in the Summit League.

“It was really cool for us to have the season sweep of Denver,” Ruch said. “We have to keep it going.”

That win improved UNO to 11-1 in league play, good for a one-game lead with six matches left. The Mavs play their final home matches this week against North Dakota State on Thursday and North Dakota on Saturday.

Ruch has given the Mavs a lift since moving into the starting lineup the past three weeks. She has had at least a .500 hitting percentage three times in four matches, including the .625 at Denver. She has done that as a middle blocker after moving from the outside.

“We trained her at three different positions this fall, trying to see where she would fit best,” coach Matt Buttermore said. “It became apparent we needed her in the middle. She’s stepped up and done a really nice job.

“Offensively, she’s really efficient. ... She sees the block well, so when she gets a one-on-one, she does really well.”