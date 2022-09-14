McKenna Ruch is hitting big numbers for UNO volleyball

A group of eight players, all who played for the same Omaha club volleyball team, posed for a photo on Baxter Arena's court after last Saturday's five-setter between Creighton and UNO.

McKenna Ruch smiled for the photo, though she wanted a different outcome to the match. The Mavericks were on the verge of a signature win against the No. 17 Bluejays, leading 10-7 in the fifth set. But CU won eight of the last 11 points to rally.

Ruch, a junior middle blocker from Millard North, was a thorn in the Jays' side all afternoon. She tied a career-high with 18 kills, hit at a high efficiency (.400) and was in on five blocks.

That capped a big week for the 6-foot-2 Ruch. Two days earlier against Florida State, she had six kills on nine swings for a .667 hitting percentage.

"We didn't set her enough against Florida State by a long shot, so we knew we'd get her the ball a lot more (against Creighton)," coach Matt Buttermore said.

The Mavs did that, and Ruch made effective use of her slide attack, running behind setter Sami Clarkson to pound kills from the right side. Ruch said the slide was "her thing in high school," but wasn't using that when she started out as an outside hitter for UNO.

She got back in rhythm with the slide last Saturday.

"Once I moved back to middle, it took me awhile to get back in it again," Ruch said. "I wasn't as confident in it until tonight. It was working tonight."

Ruch is averaging 2.3 kills per set and hitting .331. She leads the Mavs with six blocks per match. Freshman Morgan DeBow is second with 3.4 blocks a match.

"With Morgan and Kali (Jurgensmeier), sometimes you can't tell they're freshmen out there," Ruch said. "I'm really proud of how they're playing."

The Mavs (4-3) have one more weekend of nonconference matches before starting defense of their Summit League regular-season title. UNO goes to Lawrence, Kansas, where it will face Central Florida on Thursday, Lipscomb Friday and host Kansas on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (8-1), who reached the Sweet 16 last fall, are ranked 23rd after its only loss this season, a four-setter to UNLV. UCF (5-0) is receiving votes in the poll.

"It's just another opportunity for us to get after it and I'm excited to see what it has in store for us," Ruch said.

Buttermore wasn't happy how the Mavs played at the end of sets against Florida State, but he took away a lot of positives from the Creighton match.

"I thought we took some good steps," Buttermore said. "We did a better job of sticking to the game plan than we did (against FSU). We finished the sets better."