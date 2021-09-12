Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen makes eight saves as UNO ties Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen made a career-best eight saves Sunday and UNO scored late in the match to finish with a 1-1 draw against Missouri State.

Missouri State scored with 3:28 left in the first half, but with three minutes left in regulation, Cece Behrens scored off an assist from Andrea Daves to tie it. It was the first career goal for Behrens, a freshman from Omaha Skutt.

Reedtz made four of her saves in the overtime periods. Missouri State outshot the Mavs 15-12 for the match.

It was the second straight Sunday that UNO scored late to earn a result. Last week, Sophia Green scored in the opening seconds of overtime for a 1-0 win over Northern Colorado.

UNO (3-2-2) next plays at Oklahoma State on Friday.