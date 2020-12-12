Miami shuts out UNO hockey

Miami goalie Ludvig Persson wasn’t able to keep out the game-winner in overtime against UNO on Dec. 5.
But he shut the Mavericks down on Saturday.
Persson made 30 saves, withstanding a flurry of 15 UNO shots in the third period, as Miami edged UNO 1-0 in NCHC pod play at Baxter Arena.
The Mavericks (3-3), coming off a six-goal performance and entering the evening averaging 4.8 goals per game, were shut out for the first time this season. Despite a 30-12 UNO shot advantage, it was the RedHawks (1-5) who skated off the ice with their first victory.
“He was calm and made a lot of nice saves,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said of Persson.
Isaiah Saville saved 11 of Miami’s 12 shots, but he was beaten on a rebound in the second period.
With 3:16 remaining, Casey Gilling took the puck at the goal line and skated to the left dot. He fed the puck to Hampus Rydqvist in the high slot.
Rydqvist fired a wrist shot that was blocked by UNO defenseman Jonny Tychonick, but Rydqvist took the rebound and fired it past Saville blocker side for his first goal of the season.
It was enough for Persson, who had allowed Martin Sundberg’s goal 17 seconds into the overtime period in the teams’ first meeting. This time, he made four saves in the final minute to seal the win.
“We made a big push in the third period but couldn’t find a way to get one,” Gabinet said.
The Mavs, who failed to take advantage of two power-play opportunities, outshot the RedHawks 26-6 in the final two periods but couldn’t break through.
UNO returns to the ice Sunday at 8:05 p.m. against St. Cloud State.
UNO (3-3)......0 0 0—0
Miami (1-5)....0 1 0—1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1, M, Hampus Rydqvist (Casey Gilling, Matthew Barbolini), 16:49.
Third period: No scoring.
Shots on goal:
UNO........4 11 15—30
Miami......5 4 2—30
Goalies: O, Isaiah Saville, (11 saves, 58:24). M, Persson, (30 saves, 59:04).
Penalties: UNO, 1-2. UNO, 2-4
Power plays: UNO, 0-2. M, 0-1.
Three stars: 1, Kobe Bender (UMD). 2, Nick Swaney (UMD). 3, Martin Sundberg (UNO).
