Miami shuts out UNO hockey

Miami goalie Ludvig Persson wasn’t able to keep out the game-winner in overtime against UNO on Dec. 5.

But he shut the Mavericks down on Saturday.

Persson made 30 saves, withstanding a flurry of 15 UNO shots in the third period, as Miami edged UNO 1-0 in NCHC pod play at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks (3-3), coming off a six-goal performance and entering the evening averaging 4.8 goals per game, were shut out for the first time this season. Despite a 30-12 UNO shot advantage, it was the RedHawks (1-5) who skated off the ice with their first victory.

“He was calm and made a lot of nice saves,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said of Persson.

Isaiah Saville saved 11 of Miami’s 12 shots, but he was beaten on a rebound in the second period.

With 3:16 remaining, Casey Gilling took the puck at the goal line and skated to the left dot. He fed the puck to Hampus Rydqvist in the high slot.

Rydqvist fired a wrist shot that was blocked by UNO defenseman Jonny Tychonick, but Rydqvist took the rebound and fired it past Saville blocker side for his first goal of the season.