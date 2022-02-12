 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miami sweeps weekend series with UNO hockey
0 Comments
topical
HOCKEY

Miami sweeps weekend series with UNO hockey

  • Updated
  • 0

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

OXFORD, Ohio — UNO scored a pair of power-play goals, but the Mavericks' recent struggles continued as Miami (Ohio) scored a 4-2 win on Saturday night.

The last-place RedHawks, who had only one conference win and one draw heading into the weekend, swept the Mavericks (17-13-0, 7-11-0) and handed them their seventh loss in their past 10 games.

Miami (6-20-2, 3-14-1) took a 2-1 lead on Chase Gresock's goal with 5:24 left in the first period. Former Lancer Ryan Savage stretched the lead to two with 17:58 left in the second.

Ludvig Persson made 25 saves for the RedHawks and didn't allow an even-strength goal.

UNO was strong on special teams, killing four penalties and scoring twice with a man advantage.

UNO gave up a goal only 34 seconds into the game, but Jonny Tychonick scored the equalizer on a one-timer 12 minutes later.

Cameron Berg later scored on a rebound to cut the lead to 3-2. But the RedHawks would put the game away late in the third when Brandon Scanlin tripped Chase Gresock on a breakaway with an empty net. Gresock was awarded a goal.

Isaiah Saville had 27 saves for the Mavericks, who were outshot 31-27.

UNO will return to Baxter Arena to wrap up regular season with a six-game homestand, beginning Friday against St. Cloud State.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert