Miami sweeps weekend series with UNO hockey

OXFORD, Ohio — UNO scored a pair of power-play goals, but the Mavericks' recent struggles continued as Miami (Ohio) scored a 4-2 win on Saturday night.

The last-place RedHawks, who had only one conference win and one draw heading into the weekend, swept the Mavericks (17-13-0, 7-11-0) and handed them their seventh loss in their past 10 games.

Miami (6-20-2, 3-14-1) took a 2-1 lead on Chase Gresock's goal with 5:24 left in the first period. Former Lancer Ryan Savage stretched the lead to two with 17:58 left in the second.

Ludvig Persson made 25 saves for the RedHawks and didn't allow an even-strength goal.

UNO was strong on special teams, killing four penalties and scoring twice with a man advantage.

UNO gave up a goal only 34 seconds into the game, but Jonny Tychonick scored the equalizer on a one-timer 12 minutes later.

Cameron Berg later scored on a rebound to cut the lead to 3-2. But the RedHawks would put the game away late in the third when Brandon Scanlin tripped Chase Gresock on a breakaway with an empty net. Gresock was awarded a goal.