Mike Boeve hits a go-ahead, two-run homer to lift UNO baseball to win over Kansas

Mike Boeve hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and UNO held on to beat Kansas 11-10 on Tuesday.

After Boeve's homer, Joey Machado struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth to put the Jayhawks away, ending a wild game in which the lead changed hands in four of the last five innings.

The Mavericks (15-15) struck first when Garrett Kennedy hit a three-run home run in the second inning. Drew Hmielewski followed with an RBI double.

After KU (13-18) struck back with three in the fourth, Kennedy drove in another run with a single to give UNO a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth.

The Jayhawks erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fifth behind two RBI doubles and a three-run home run. But KU's 8-5 lead didn't last long.

UNO responded with four runs in the sixth for a 9-8 lead, with Hmielewski and Kennedy again driving in runs.

Kansas then took a 10-9 lead in the bottom of the seventh. After a scoreless eighth, Devin Hurdle led off the ninth with a double. Two outs later, Boeve gave UNO the lead.

Wyatt Sellers earned the win for the Mavs, who used 12 pitchers. Sellers struck out three in 1⅓ innings.

The Mavericks carry a three-game winning streak into a weekend series at North Dakota State.