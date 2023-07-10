Mike Boeve was one of the most patient and productive hitters ever to step into the batter's box for Omaha.

The left-handed batter with the sweet swing didn't require much patience once the Major League Baseball draft began Sunday night. The third baseman from Hastings was taken with the 54th overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Boeve becomes the highest draft pick in UNO baseball history.

"I'm so happy for him. I'm not surprised at all (that he went in the second round)," said UNO coach Evan Porter, who was drafted in the 23rd round in 2009 after his own standout Mav career. "An organization like the Brewers, I've been on the phone with them quite a bit. One of their philosophies was really digging into each potential top draft picks and getting to know their background. With Mike and his family, I wasn't surprised the Brewers took him."

Boeve, whose father was the longtime baseball coach at Hastings College, wasn't highly recruited by Division I schools out of high school. But after choosing UNO, he earned the starting third baseman's job as a freshman and became one of the best hitters in the Summit League.

After hitting .319 as a freshman, he was named the Summit's player of the year in 2022 when he hit .364 with eight homers, 33 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Playing in front of pro scouts on an almost daily basis, he upped his average to .401 this spring with 32 RBIs and a .512 on-base percentage. He walked 32 times while striking out nine times — he was hit by pitches as often as he struck out.

"The left-handed batter who doesn't strike out is one that the scouts drowl over," Porter said. "Mike's just the total package with his offensive abilities and defensive capabilities."

Boeve holds the school's D-I career records for doubles (54) and on-base percentage,

"I think every organization really liked his strikeout-to-walk ratio. I think there were several who were serious about taking him in the second round. The Brewers were the fortunate ones to get Mike in their organization," Porter said.

"They know the type of ballplayer they're getting, but I don't think they have any idea the type of person they're getting and the type of clubhouse guy. Mike's going to do wonderful things for the Brewers. Now I'm a big Brewers fan."

In mock drafts, Boeve was projected to go in the first three rounds. But before he left for last month's draft combine, Boeve said he didn't have any preconceived notions of where or when his name would be called.

"It's awesome. It's something I'm grateful for that I've made it this far and hopefully I can keep playing," Boeve said. "At the end of the day, just want to play baseball at the highest level I can."

Now Boeve's expected to head to the Brewers' spring training site in Phoenix before heading to the minor leagues. As far as UNO goes, Porter said Boeve created plenty of memories with his clutch hits and dugout presence.

"Especially this year, there seemed to be a lot of times that he came up with a chance to swing the game and Mike would do with Mike does, that was he came through for us," Porter said.