Mike Boeve's double gives UNO baseball the win over Rutgers in 12 innings

Mike Boeve's double to left-center brought home Drew Reetz from first base to give UNO a 3-2 win in 12 innings over Rutgers on Sunday at Anderson Field.​

UNO had a pair of late-scoring chances turned away before cashing in on the opportunity in the 12th.

In the eighth, it loaded the bases with one out, but two flyouts turned away that threat.​ Then in the 11th, UNO had runners at second and third with two outs, but a strikeout extended the game.

Rutgers had runners at first and second with no outs in the 11th before reliever Harrison Kreiling entered and got two strikeouts and a groundout to keep the game tied.

UNO starter Mark Timmins allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, but he retired 22 of the last 25 batters he faced as he left after eight innings in a 2-2 tie.

UNO got a solo homer Drew Reetz in the first and a run-scoring grounder from Garrett Kennedy in the fourth.

