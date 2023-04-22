Mike Boeve once again found a way to break a ninth-inning tie and bring home a win for the UNO baseball team.
Boeve hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Zach Lechnir from third base as the Mavs earned a 4-3 victory over Lindenwood on a chilly Saturday at Anderson Field.
Three weeks ago, Boeve drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the winning run against Northern Colorado. On Saturday, locked in a 3-3 tie, UNO loaded the bases with no outs on two hit by pitches and a bunt single by Matt Goetzmann. Boeve then broke the tie with his fly ball to left field.
UNO, which blanked Lindenwood 10-0 Friday, trailed 2-0 in the sixth inning when Devin Hurdle delivered an RBI single and he later scored the tying run on a throwing error.
The Mavs grabbed a 3-2 lead in the seventh on Haiden Hunt's sacrifice fly. Lindenwood tied it in the eighth before UNO walked it off in the ninth.
Four UNO pitchers combined on a six-hitter and allowed one earned run. Wyatt Sellers pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win.
UNO and Lindenwood will complete their weekend series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lindenwood (9-29) 100 010 010 - 3 6 3
UNO (14-17) 000 002 101 - 4 6 3
W: Sellers. 3-1. L: Rakers, 1-2. 2B: L, Heusohn; UNO, Frederick
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH