Mike Boeve's two-out single gives UNO baseball the game-winning run over BYU

UNO found a way to win a one-run game for the second straight night against BYU.

After the Cougars tied it with four runs in the top of the eighth inning, the Mavericks won it in the bottom of the ninth when Mike Boeve's two-out single to left brought home Brett Bonar from second base for a 6-5 win.

Boeve's drive was misread by BYU's leftfielder, who leaped to make the grab but couldn't secure the catch.

On Thursday, UNO beat BYU 2-1 when the Cougars left the tying run at third base in the ninth.

UNO and BYU will play their series finale Saturday at noon.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.