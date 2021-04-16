 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Boeve's two-out single gives UNO baseball the game-winning run over BYU
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Mike Boeve's two-out single gives UNO baseball the game-winning run over BYU

UNO found a way to win a one-run game for the second straight night against BYU.

After the Cougars tied it with four runs in the top of the eighth inning, the Mavericks won it in the bottom of the ninth when Mike Boeve's two-out single to left brought home Brett Bonar from second base for a 6-5 win.

Boeve's drive was misread by BYU's leftfielder, who leaped to make the grab but couldn't secure the catch.

On Thursday, UNO beat BYU 2-1 when the Cougars left the tying run at third base in the ninth.

UNO and BYU will play their series finale Saturday at noon.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert