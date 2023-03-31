Mike Boeve didn't need to swing the bat to win the game for Omaha on a chilly Friday afternoon.

Boeve, who is batting .471 in 16 games, drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the ninth to score Garrett Kennedy from third as the Mavs earned a 5-4 Summit League win over Northern Colorado at Anderson Field.

The game had been tied 4-4 since the third inning before Eddie Rosario led off the bottom of the ninth with a single. After a one-out intentional walk, Cam Frederick singled to right to load the bases for Boeve. A 3-1 pitch missed the strike zone and pinch-runner Kennedy scored the winner.

Northern Colorado, with former Husker coach Mike Anderson at the helm, scored all its runs five batters into the game. Craig Kenny capped that rally with a grand slam against UNO ace Caleb Riedel.

But Riedel took over from there as he allowed four runs and four hits with 12 strikeouts in 7.1 innings.

Omaha rallied for three runs in the second as Devin Hurdle had a two-run single and Noah Greise tied it in the third with a RBI double.

Northern Colorado and UNO continue their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Northern Colorado (4-18, 2-2) 400 000 000 - 4 6 0

UNO (8-11, 2-2) 031 000 001 - 5 9 0

W: Sanders, 1-1. L: Gienger, 0-2. 2B: UNC, Heinze; UNO, Greise. HR: UNC, Kenny