Mike Gabinet excited about UNO hockey's newcomers, goalie competition

Some hockey coaches might view a roster with 10 freshmen as a drawback.

UNO’s Mike Gabinet said he’s looking forward to the infusion of young talent.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s been a great training camp here with the guys and I see this as a really special group.”

Gabinet spoke Wednesday at the Mavericks’ annual media day at Baxter Arena. UNO will take the ice for the first time Saturday at 6:07 p.m. in a home exhibition game against Minnesota State.

The coach, who was joined by team captain Nolan Sullivan and alternate captain Matt Miller, said he likes what he’s seen from the newcomers.

“You can already see the improvement from day one,” he said. “Our whole team is extremely hard working, very coachable and very team oriented.”

Gabinet, in his sixth season as coach, said the freshmen were “hungry to learn” from the veteran players.

“When you have that many young guys coming in and to be exposed to the leadership that we have, it creates a special culture,” he said.

One player being counted on for leadership is Sullivan, a senior forward from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The three-year letterman has played in 96 games.

“Practice has been really good so far,” he said. “The competition level is at an all-time high and that’s going to help us as a team.”

Sullivan said he has tried to pass on the lessons he’s learned since his freshman year.

“Talking to the young guys one on one, I tried to get across that they were brought here for a specific reason,” he said. “Be really good at what you do best and expand your game from there.”

Miller, a junior forward from Leo, Indiana, said the graduation of several players has opened up roster spots for the freshmen.

“They all came in with a great mindset,” he said. “This program is not all about seniority but who does the work, and that’s who ultimately is going to make the lineup.”

Sorting out the goaltending will be one of the team’s priorities. The Mavs have four on the roster — two seniors and two freshmen.

“Great teams have internal competition,” Gabinet said. “If you’re a player and that opportunity presents itself, that should be a good feeling.”

Sullivan said it’s going to be odd not seeing either Isaiah Saville or Austin Roden in the Mavs’ net. Saville is playing for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL and Roden moved on via the transfer portal to Providence.

That duo combined to start every game last season.

“Those were two of my best friends,” the captain said. “But I think with that comes the excitement about some of the new faces we have in the locker room.”

Sullivan added that he wasn’t taking it personally that the Mavs were predicted to finish seventh in the eight-team NCHC in a preseason media poll.

“I don’t really look at it, to be honest,” he said. “We’re just focused on the day to day here and we’re excited to get the season underway.”

Roster

1 – Jake Kucharski/G/6-4/216/Sr./Erie, Pennsylvania

2 – Joaquim Lemay/D/6-1/172/Fr./Saint Pierre-les-Becquets, Quebec

3 – Kirby Proctor/D/6-3/197/Sr./Okotoks, Alberta

4 – Griffin Ludtke/D/5-10/171/Fr./Elko, Minnesota

8 – Ray Fust/F/6-3/205/Fr./Bellinzona, Switzerland

10 – Jacob Guevin/D/5-11/182/Fr./Drummondville, Quebec

11 – Nolan Sullivan/F/5-11/203/Sr./Eden Prairie, Minnesota

12 – Nolan Krenzen/D/5-9/180/Jr./Duluth, Minnesota

13 – Jacob Slipec/F/5-11/180/Fr./White Rock, British Columbia

16 – Cam Mitchell/F/5-9/170/Fr./Stony Plain, Alberta

17 – Cameron Berg/F/6-0/195/So./White Bear Lake, Minnesota

18 – Michael Abgrall/F/5-10/170/Fr./Richmond, British Columbia

19 – Ty Mueller/F/5-11/200/So./Cochrane, Alberta

20 – Jonny Tychonick/D/6-0/187/Gr./Calgary, Alberta

21 – Tyler Rollwagen/F/5-11/181/Fr./Bloomington, Minnesota

22 – Jimmy Glynn/F/5-10/180/Jr./Lemont, Illinois

23 – Victor Mancini/D/6-4/215/So./Saginaw, Michigan

26 – Brock Bremer/F/5-5/140/Jr./Forest Lake, Minnesota

27 – Matt Miller/F/6-2/194/Jr./Leo, Indiana

28 – Jack Randl/F/5-10/175/Sr./Carpentersville, Illinois

29 – Kaden Bohlsen/F/6-3/192/Jr./Willmar, Minnesota

30 – Simon Latkoczy/G/5-11/175/Fr./Trencin, Slovakia

31 – Raythan Robbins/6-0/181/Fr./Anchorage, Alaska

35 – Jacob Zab/G/5-9/175/Sr./Mentor, Ohio

40 – Tyler Weiss/F/5-11/175/Gr./Raleigh, North Carolina

44 – Jake Pivonka/F/6-0/205/Gr./Naperville, Illinois

48 – Davis Pennington/D/5-10/180/So./Saline, Michigan