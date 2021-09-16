Mike Gabinet excited for full return of fans to UNO hockey games

Gabinet said he was most excited about the full return of fans for home games, which wasn’t the case last year because of COVID-19 precautions.

“Fingers crossed, all of our fans will be in the building,” he said. “We have a great environment and get great energy from our fans, so hopefully things will be back to normal.”

The coach added that he’ll also welcome the return of a regular schedule. Last year began with a pod format because of the pandemic that had all eight NCHC teams playing the first month at Baxter.

“We had a lot of positive feedback from the pod as the teams got a chance to really experience Omaha,” Gabinet said. “But we’re looking forward to having things back the way they were.”

Conley said he was excited about the team’s home opener.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “Playing in front of our fans at Baxter Arena is something special.”

Conley was asked how the incoming freshmen are blending in with the more experienced team members.

“It feels like they’ve been on the team for years,” he said. “They’ve fit right in.”