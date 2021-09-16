Mike Gabinet excited for full return of fans to UNO hockey games

A predicted fifth-place conference finish for a team that earned an NCAA Regional last year and returns almost everyone?
UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet isn’t overly concerned, though he is eager to prove the media poll wrong.
“I don’t read too much into that,” he said. “We just want to make sure that we’re prepared for the start of the season.”
That start is just two weeks away, so Gabinet won’t have to wait long to see his Mavericks in action. He and team captain Kevin Conley addressed reporters Thursday at the annual NCHC media day in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“It was a great day,” the coach said. “It was well organized and probably the best one I’ve attended.”
The Mavs, who begin the season Oct. 2 against Lake Superior State at Baxter Arena, appear to be stronger than the annual preseason media poll predicts. UNO returns 21 letterwinners, though the poll probably speaks more to the toughness of the eight-team conference.
St. Cloud State, last year’s national runner-up, is the overwhelming choice to capture the league title. The Huskies earned 20 of 25 first-place votes.
“It’s such a strong conference,” Gabinet said. “Everybody is good so you have to be prepared for every game.”
Gabinet said he was most excited about the full return of fans for home games, which wasn’t the case last year because of COVID-19 precautions.
“Fingers crossed, all of our fans will be in the building,” he said. “We have a great environment and get great energy from our fans, so hopefully things will be back to normal.”
The coach added that he’ll also welcome the return of a regular schedule. Last year began with a pod format because of the pandemic that had all eight NCHC teams playing the first month at Baxter.
“We had a lot of positive feedback from the pod as the teams got a chance to really experience Omaha,” Gabinet said. “But we’re looking forward to having things back the way they were.”
Conley said he was excited about the team’s home opener.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “Playing in front of our fans at Baxter Arena is something special.”
Conley was asked how the incoming freshmen are blending in with the more experienced team members.
“It feels like they’ve been on the team for years,” he said. “They’ve fit right in.”
Conley and the other conference players — one per team — also took part in a Twitter interview where fans could submit questions. One person asked his favorite part about being a Maverick.
“The culture surrounding the UNO program,” he said. “It is special.”
