Mike Gabinet is focused on Denver, not Mavs' postseason potential

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet is staying in the moment.
His focus is squarely on the Mavericks’ first-round game against Denver on Saturday in the NCHC’s Frozen Faceoff playoffs. It is set for 2:37 p.m. in Grand Forks, North Dakota — site of the entire eight-team tournament.
UNO enters the event as the No. 4 seed while Denver is No. 5. The teams split four games during the regular season.
A strong performance in the tourney probably would nail down a regional bid for the Mavs, but that’s conjecture. Gabinet is zeroed in on nothing but the game against Denver.
“My main thought is that we show up and play well,” he said. “There are times that you can really get ahead of yourself and put undue stress and pressure on yourself.”
The 11th-ranked Mavs enter the game with a 14-9-1 record. They are coming off an overtime win against then top-ranked North Dakota at Engelstad Arena, the same site as the tournament.
UNO finished its regular season with four games against the Fighting Hawks, going 1-3. Three of those four games were on the road.
“We’re really familiar with North Dakota’s rink and we feel like we know the ins and outs,” Gabinet said. “We’re kind of comfortable in that arena now.”
The Mavs haven’t been comfortable against Denver in recent years as the Pioneers have dominated the series. Denver owns a 32-11-5 lead and had won 19 straight games before that streak ended Jan. 24 in UNO’s 5-2 home win.
Gabinet’s squad also posted an overtime win at Denver on Feb. 6, snapping a long winless drought at Magness Arena.
“To have some of those experiences to draw on is always a positive note,” he said.
The Pioneers are 9-12-1 and are coming off a pair of wins against Colorado College. They were predicted to finish second in the league in a preseason poll but wound up fifth, right behind UNO.
All of the NCHC teams will deal with a new playoff format this year because of COVID-19 concerns. It will be a single-elimination tournament, which differs from the best-of-three first-round format of the past.
“Whatever the scenario, you’ve just got to accept it,” Gabinet said. “You look at it as an opportunity to challenge yourself and for your team to grow.”
He added the single-elimination scenario isn’t that different than competing each week in a rugged league.
“Every game is important, especially down the stretch,” he said. “This will continue on with that.”
UNO was scheduled to play Denver in the postseason last year when the pandemic hit, canceling the rest of the season.
Chayse Primeau leads the Mavs in scoring with 23 points. Taylor Ward, who scored the overtime winner last week against North Dakota, leads the team in goals with 11.
Goalie Isaiah Saville has started 22 of UNO’s 24 games. He is 12-9-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average.
Carter Savoie and Cole Guttman lead Denver in scoring with 19 points. Savoie has a team-leading 12 goals.
The Pioneers’ top goalie is Magnus Chrona, who is 6-10 with a 2.43 average.
Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals Monday, with the championship game Tuesday.
UNO hockey vs. North Dakota
