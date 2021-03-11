Mike Gabinet is focused on Denver, not Mavs' postseason potential

“We’re really familiar with North Dakota’s rink and we feel like we know the ins and outs,” Gabinet said. “We’re kind of comfortable in that arena now.”

The Mavs haven’t been comfortable against Denver in recent years as the Pioneers have dominated the series. Denver owns a 32-11-5 lead and had won 19 straight games before that streak ended Jan. 24 in UNO’s 5-2 home win.

Gabinet’s squad also posted an overtime win at Denver on Feb. 6, snapping a long winless drought at Magness Arena.

“To have some of those experiences to draw on is always a positive note,” he said.

The Pioneers are 9-12-1 and are coming off a pair of wins against Colorado College. They were predicted to finish second in the league in a preseason poll but wound up fifth, right behind UNO.

All of the NCHC teams will deal with a new playoff format this year because of COVID-19 concerns. It will be a single-elimination tournament, which differs from the best-of-three first-round format of the past.

“Whatever the scenario, you’ve just got to accept it,” Gabinet said. “You look at it as an opportunity to challenge yourself and for your team to grow.”