Mike Gabinet signs multi-year extension to remain Omaha hockey coach

Omaha director of athletics Adrian Dowell announced Friday that hockey coach Mike Gabinet had signed a multi-year extension through the 2026 season.

"We are excited to have Mike Gabinet leading Omaha hockey well into the future," he said. "We are confident that he has positioned Omaha hockey for future success."

Gabinet, a former UNO player, is in his sixth season with the Mavericks. UNO entered Friday night with a 9-9-2 overall record and a 4-5-1 mark in the NCHC.

Since his arrival in 2017, Gabinet's teams have averaged a 3.46 grade-point average. In his five previous seasons, the program has a 100% graduation success rate.

"I am very excited to continue to serve our student athletes, community, staff and university as I lead the team over the coming years," Gabinet said. "I love this city, its values and the people here."