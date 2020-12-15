Mike Gabinet's Mavs ready for more ranked opponents during final week of NCHC pod

Seven games down, three to go.

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet says his team is ready for the final full week of NCHC pod play at Baxter Arena. The three-week event that includes all eight league teams began Dec. 1.

“We’re holding up well,” he said. “We trained for it and I think we went in with the right mindset.”

The 4-3 Mavericks will play Minnesota Duluth at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. UNO then will play Western Michigan on Friday and finish up pod play Monday against Colorado College.

Gabinet’s squad is coming off a 2-0 win over St. Cloud State, which defeated then-No. 1 North Dakota the previous day. Sophomore Austin Roden made 41 saves to post the shutout in his first start of the season.

That performance means Gabinet will have a decision to make before Wednesday’s game. Sophomore Isaiah Saville started the first six games and is 3-3 with a 2.37 goals-against average.

“Roden was excellent against St. Cloud,” the coach said. “It’s always nice when both your goaltenders are playing well.”

UNO has 11 points and sits in fourth place in the NCHC, one point behind second-place North Dakota and St. Cloud State. Duluth (5-1-1) is in first with 17 points.