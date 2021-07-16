Mike Kemp named UNO's interim athletic director

Mike Kemp has worn many hats since coming to UNO 25 years ago.

Add interim athletic director to the list, the school announced Friday. He will assume the role Monday, when Trev Alberts takes over as Nebraska's athletic director.

"This is a bittersweet time for me," Kemp said in a press release. "Trev Alberts has been a trusted friend and a great colleague for over 12 years. Together, we have gone through many challenging and thrilling experiences. He has left an indelible mark on Omaha athletics that will ink his legacy in our athletic lore."

Kemp was UNO's first hockey coach when the program started in 1996. He took over as associate athletic director from 2009 through 2019, when he became senior associate athletic director. In that role, he oversaw the hockey program and served as general manager of Baxter Arena.

Kemp was honored last April with the inaugural NCHC Commissioner's Award.

"It is a great honor for me to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead this department," Kemp said. "I have spent my career here at UNO dedicated to creating opportunities for student-athletes, first as a coach, then as a sport administrator, and I feel blessed that my journey has led me here.