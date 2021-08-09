Mike Kemp, with the Mavs since '96, was logical choice for interim UNO A.D.

When it comes to UNO athletics, Mike Kemp is the ultimate team player.
The school needed someone to step up as interim athletic director when Trev Alberts left last month for Nebraska, and Kemp was the logical choice. He’d been at the school since 1996 after becoming the Mavericks’ first hockey coach.
He was elevated to the position of associate athletic director in 2009 after coaching for 12 years, then was further elevated to senior associate athletic director for events and facilities in 2019.
The 68-year-old Kemp recently completed his third week on the job, having to cut short his vacation in Wisconsin earlier this summer. Though he’s unsure exactly how “interim” he might be in his new position, Kemp hit the ground running.
“We’re getting things done,” he said. “It’s amazing how quickly things are moving because we have (had) a women’s soccer exhibition Saturday.”
Kemp said the biggest difference between his new position and his previous duties is the need to connect with everyone in the department.
“Before I was focused on hockey and running events at our facilities,” he said. “Now I’m overseeing all sports and the support staff to go with them.”
He does indeed work with all sports, but Kemp will always be primarily associated with hockey. His teams won 194 games, he’s a member of the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame and serves as the chair of the six-member NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey committee.
His most immediate challenge is to fill several vacancies within the department. Recent departures include softball coach Amanda Eberhart, softball assistant Tatum Edwards, Associate Athletic Director Dave Ahlers and Assistant Athletic Director Bonnie Ryan.
Edwards is the most recent to leave, announcing Sunday on Twitter that she was taking over as the coach at Concordia.
UNO also will be looking for a new radio play-by-play man following the decision by Donnie Baarns to move to Florida. He is an employee of Learfield/IMG, which has the broadcast rights to Mav games.
“In today’s marketplace, there are a lot of opportunities out there,” Kemp said. “And I think people are reassessing their own lives because of the effect COVID-19 has had on all of us over the past year and a half.”
Kemp said that was true in college athletics because the seasons became blurred.
“We had fall, winter and spring sports all going on simultaneously,” he said. “That made it tough on everyone, and people got worn out.”
With the recent resurgence in COVID-19 numbers, Kemp said it’s difficult to say how that will affect the coming sports seasons.
“We’re keeping an eye on it and of course the county directives,” he said. “To say it’s not going to be an issue again would be folly because there’s so much uncertainty.”
The pandemic led to the Mavs playing the first half of their 2020-21 hockey season in a pod format at Baxter Arena. All of the conference teams played games there throughout December without fans to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We proved that we could host something like that, but we don’t want it again,” he said. “We want fans in the stands and an electric atmosphere, the way it used to be.”
One person Kemp still confides with is Alberts, the school’s A.D. for 12 years before leaving to fill the vacancy at NU.
“We worked side by side for a long time,” Kemp said. “Trev is a visionary, and we still rely on each other fairly consistently.”
He added that he doesn’t dwell on that “interim” tag while concentrating on daily business.
“I’m going to keep doing my job until they tell me that I’m not,” he said. “I’m here to support our coaches and our student-athletes.”
Timeline: Notable moments from Trev Alberts' playing and administrative career
Jan. 20, 1989
Sept. 29, 1990
Oct. 30, 1993
Nov. 18, 1993
Dec. 11, 1993
Jan. 1, 1994
April 24, 1994
Aug. 6, 1997
March 25, 2011
April 9, 2015
Oct. 23, 2015
March 7, 2017
Nov. 11, 2017
May 25, 2019
April 7, 2020
Dec. 1, 2020
March 5, 2021
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH