Mike Kemp, with the Mavs since '96, was logical choice for interim UNO A.D.

With the recent resurgence in COVID-19 numbers, Kemp said it’s difficult to say how that will affect the coming sports seasons.

“We’re keeping an eye on it and of course the county directives,” he said. “To say it’s not going to be an issue again would be folly because there’s so much uncertainty.”

The pandemic led to the Mavs playing the first half of their 2020-21 hockey season in a pod format at Baxter Arena. All of the conference teams played games there throughout December without fans to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We proved that we could host something like that, but we don’t want it again,” he said. “We want fans in the stands and an electric atmosphere, the way it used to be.”

One person Kemp still confides with is Alberts, the school’s A.D. for 12 years before leaving to fill the vacancy at NU.

“We worked side by side for a long time,” Kemp said. “Trev is a visionary, and we still rely on each other fairly consistently.”

He added that he doesn’t dwell on that “interim” tag while concentrating on daily business.