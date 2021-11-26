 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard South guard Cora Olsen commits to UNO
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Millard South guard Cora Olsen commits to UNO

Millard South’s Cora Olsen commits to UNO women's basketball

Cora Olsen averaged 14.5 points last season for the Patriots, who finished 24-2 and reached the state tournament semifinals.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

Millard South’s Cora Olsen recently announced on Twitter her verbal commitment to play at UNO.

The 5-foot-9 junior guard averaged 14.5 points last season for the Patriots, who finished 24-2 and reached the state tournament semifinals. Olsen scored a game-high 22 in a first-round win over Lincoln East.

During the regular season, Olson poured in a team-high 37 points — going 16 for 19 from the field — as the Patriots set a Class A scoring record in a 107-83 victory over Iowa power Glenwood.

The Mavericks were the first NCAA Division I school to offer Olsen a scholarship following her freshman season at Millard South.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert