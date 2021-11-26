Millard South guard Cora Olsen commits to UNO

Millard South’s Cora Olsen recently announced on Twitter her verbal commitment to play at UNO.

The 5-foot-9 junior guard averaged 14.5 points last season for the Patriots, who finished 24-2 and reached the state tournament semifinals. Olsen scored a game-high 22 in a first-round win over Lincoln East.

During the regular season, Olson poured in a team-high 37 points — going 16 for 19 from the field — as the Patriots set a Class A scoring record in a 107-83 victory over Iowa power Glenwood.

The Mavericks were the first NCAA Division I school to offer Olsen a scholarship following her freshman season at Millard South.

