Millard South guard Cora Olsen commits to UNO

Millard South’s Cora Olsen recently announced on Twitter her verbal commitment to play at UNO.
The 5-foot-9 junior guard averaged 14.5 points last season for the Patriots, who finished 24-2 and reached the state tournament semifinals. Olsen scored a game-high 22 in a first-round win over Lincoln East.
During the regular season, Olson poured in a team-high 37 points — going 16 for 19 from the field — as the Patriots set a Class A scoring record in a 107-83 victory over Iowa power Glenwood.
The Mavericks were the first NCAA Division I school to offer Olsen a scholarship following her freshman season at Millard South.
So excited for this next chapter as a Mav!!! #mavsup 🤘🏼 @CarrieBanks10 pic.twitter.com/5o3VyEUAFp— cora olsen (@corao22) November 22, 2021
