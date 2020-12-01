Minnesota Duluth rallies in third period to defeat UNO hockey

A shot by Minnesota-Duluth's Kobe Bender lips past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville to open up scoring in the first period.
Minnesota Duluth scored four third-period goals to rally past UNO 5-3 on Tuesday in the season-opening hockey game for both schools.
The Mavericks led 2-1 after two periods but couldn't hold the lead. The Bulldogs scored 1:03 into the final period to tie it and then took the lead for good midway through the period.
The game was the first in the league's pod format at Baxter Arena that has all eight NCHC teams playing in Omaha for the first 21 days of December because of coronavirus concerns.
UNO returns to action Thursday against Western Michigan.
Minnesota-Duluth's Matt Anderson trips in front of UNO's Nate Knoepke during the first period at Baxter Arena on Tuesday.
UNO's Martin Sundberg watches his shot go past Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti for UNO's second goal of the first period at Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Also on the play is UNO's Ryan Brushett and Minnesota-Duluth's Louie Roehl.
UNO plays Minnesota-Duluth in a virtually empty Baxter Arena on Tuesday.
UNO's Kyle Luedtke collides with Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti at Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
UNO skates onto the ice before their game against Minnesota-Duluth at Baxter Arena on Tuesday. The pandemic meant fans weren't allowed, but they were allowed to purchase cardboard cutouts.
Minnesota-Duluth skates onto the ice before its game against UNO at Baxter Arena on Tuesday. The pandemic meant fans weren't allowed in person, but they were allowed to buy cardboard cutouts.
UNO's Kevin Conley tries to keep Minnesota-Duluth's Kobe Roth away from the puck during the second period at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
A shot by Minnesota-Duluth's Koby Bender slips past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville to open up scoring in the first period at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
UNO's Nate Knoepke tries to reach around Minnesota-Duluth's Kobe Roth, No. 10, and Blake Bondi, No. 7 during the second period at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti stops a shot from UNO's Martin Sundberg as Minnesota-Duluth's Hunter Lellig tries to push Sundberg away at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
UNO's Kevin Conley fires a shot off of Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
UNO's Joey Abate watches Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti make a third period save at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
UNO plays Minnesota-Duluth in a virtually empty at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
UNO goalie Isaiah Saville has a quote from Martin Luther King on the back of his helmet during the Minnesota-Duluth at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
UNO's Nolan Sullivan watches his shot go past Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti inn the first period at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020. Also on the play is Minnesota-Duluth's Matter Anderson and UNO's Martin Sundberg, who was given an assist on the goal.
UNO goalie Isaiah Saville makes a save against Minnesota-Duluth at Baxter Arena Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
