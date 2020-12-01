 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota Duluth rallies in third period to defeat UNO hockey
0 comments
HOCKEY

Minnesota Duluth rallies in third period to defeat UNO hockey

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaiah Saville

A shot by Minnesota-Duluth's Kobe Bender lips past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville to open up scoring in the first period.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Minnesota Duluth scored four third-period goals to rally past UNO 5-3 on Tuesday in the season-opening hockey game for both schools.

The Mavericks led 2-1 after two periods but couldn't hold the lead. The Bulldogs scored 1:03 into the final period to tie it and then took the lead for good midway through the period.

The game was the first in the league's pod format at Baxter Arena that has all eight NCHC teams playing in Omaha for the first 21 days of December because of coronavirus concerns.

UNO returns to action Thursday against Western Michigan.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

UNO hockey vs. Minnesota Duluth

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert