Minnesota Duluth rallies in third period to defeat UNO hockey

Minnesota Duluth scored four third-period goals to rally past UNO 5-3 on Tuesday in the season-opening hockey game for both schools.

The Mavericks led 2-1 after two periods but couldn't hold the lead. The Bulldogs scored 1:03 into the final period to tie it and then took the lead for good midway through the period.

The game was the first in the league's pod format at Baxter Arena that has all eight NCHC teams playing in Omaha for the first 21 days of December because of coronavirus concerns.

UNO returns to action Thursday against Western Michigan.

UNO hockey vs. Minnesota Duluth

