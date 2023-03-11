STARKVILLE, Miss. – Omaha softball collected their third straight win of the weekend Saturday morning by shutting out East Tennessee State but then lost a heartbreaker 4-3 to Mississippi State at the Bulldog Invitational.

Chloe Malau’ulu hit a walk-off double down the right-field line to score Brylie St. Clair in MSU’s last at-bat.

Maddox Thomas knocked home two Mavs in the top of the first on a base hit but the Bulldogs came back with two of their own in the frame.

Omaha (13-6) evened the score again in the fifth on an Ava Rongisch sacrifice fly after Mississippi State pulled ahead in the fourth.

Kamryn Meyer (5-4) led the Mavericks to a 6-0 victory in the morning in what was a pitchers dual through five innings with UNO clinging to a 1-0 lead, before dumping on five runs late. Meyer then took the loss in the nightcap after coming in to relieve Sydney Nuismer in the fourth.

Omaha plays Oklahoma at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning to wrap up its weekend play.