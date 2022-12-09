 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri in full command of win over Omaha women

Here is the UNO women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri scored the first 12 points and stayed in command the rest of the way in an 83-36 win over the Omaha women on Friday.

UNO wasn't able to find an offensive rhythm in the first half when it shot 12% from the field as it trailed 44-13 at halftime.

Grace Cave finished as the lone Mav in double figures with 10 points and four rebounds. Missouri, which won its fourth straight to move to 10-1, had five players in double figures as Sara-Rose Smith led the way with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

UNO will play its only home game in December on Sunday when it hosts College of Saint Mary at 2:05 p.m.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

