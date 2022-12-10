 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana State leads wire-to-wire in win over Omaha

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State hit 15 of its first 20 field goal attempts and led by 24 with three minutes left before halftime as the Bobcats went on to an 82-54 win over the Omaha men Saturday night.

UNO, which never led, trailed 44-20 after Montana State scored 13 straight when the Mavs went scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Montana State (6-5), the favorite to win the Big Sky Conference, hit seven of its first 10 3-pointers and committed only eight turnovers while forcing 17.

Omaha was led by Jaeden Marshall with 14 points off the bench. Marquel Sutton added 10 points and a team-best five rebounds.

UNO (3-8) went 2-5 on its seven-game road swing, losing its last four all by double figures. The Mavs play four of their next five at home, beginning at noon Tuesday against Midland.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

