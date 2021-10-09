Naz Astwood's first UNO goal gives Mavs soccer win over Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Naz Astwood's first career goal for the Mavs gave the UNO men a 2-1 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

UNO gave up a goal in the 12th minute, but the Mavs tied it midway through the first half on a Hugo Kametani goal.

Astwood then won it with 13:20 left, scoring off an assist from Connor Jokerst.

Nathanael Sallah made a save in the final minute to secure the win. He made four saves on the day as UNO had a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal.

UNO returns home to face Oral Roberts on Oct. 16.

UNO (4-5-1, 2-0-0) 1 1 — 2

Eastern Illinois (1-7-1, 1-2-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: UNO, Kametani, Astwood; EI, Girardi.​

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.