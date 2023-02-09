FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State dominated early and coasted to an 84-58 win over the Omaha men Thursday night.

The Bison put together a 19-0 run to open a 35-9 lead with 7:20 left in the first half. NDSU hit 14 of its first 20 field-goal attempts, while UNO was 4 of 20.

Omaha, which shot 21% (7 of 33) in the first half, trailed 47-17 at the break. NDSU also held a 26-12 rebounding edge.

NDSU continued to build its lead in the second half as an 18-4 run made it 65-27 with 12 minutes left.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavs with 14 points, while Tony Osburn and Jaeden Marshall added 12 each. The Mavs shot 34% from the field.

Grant Nelson led five Bison in double figures with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mavs, who have dropped eight straight, will play at North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday.

