SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Over two games and 9.2 innings, UNO couldn't solve South Dakota State ace Tori Kniesche. The Jackrabbits, meanwhile, found just enough offense to win two one-run games — 1-0 and 5-4 — in sweeping Friday's doubleheader.

After eight scoreless innings in the opener in which the Wayne grad outdueled senior Kamryn Meyer, Kniesche entered in the sixth inning of the nightcap with one out and a runner on third.

Junior Olivia Aden delivered a sacrifice fly to score Marra Cramer, giving the Mavericks (18-12, 4-3 Summit) a 4-3 lead. But the advantage was short lived, thanks to Papillion-La Vista grad Mia Jarecki.

The sophomore delivered a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for the decided runs for the Jackrabbits (22-14, 5-0). Kniesche, the 2021 Summit League pitcher of the year, ended the game with a scoreless seventh by finishing it off with strikeout.

Emma Durr's two-run double in the first inning was UNO's first score of the day, but the Mavs' added one other hit the rest of the game. They also had two hits in the opener, but Meyer threw up dueling zeroes — until the eighth inning.

Jarecki opened the frame with a single. Meyer got a strikeout then flyout, but Jarecki tagged up to advance to second. She then scored the walk-off run on Jocelyn Carillo's single.

The teams will conclude the three-game series, moved from Brookings to Sioux Falls due to the field conditions at SDSU, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

UNO ............. 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

SDSU ........... 000 000 1 — 1 5 0

W: Kniesche, 13-4. L: Meyer, 8-7. 2B: UNO, Tucker. SDSU, Carillo.

UNO (18-12, 4-3) ........ 201 001 0 — 4 2 1

SDSU (22-14, 5-0) ...... 021 002 x — 5 8 0

W: Kniesche, 14-4. L: Nuismer, 8-5. 2B: UNO, Durr. SDSU, R. Carrillo, J. Carrillo. 3B: SDSU, Boyle.