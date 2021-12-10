New commissioner Josh Fenton sees the Summit League as 'a sleeping giant'

“I’m obviously familiar with the athletic directors and chancellors at those schools, so I think that helped me understand what a great conference the Summit League is and the opportunity we have to make it one of the preeminent conferences across the Division I landscape.”

Any off-ice initiatives you’re especially proud of?

“I’d say there are a lot of things in my eight-plus years, with the most significant being the formation of the conference from scratch. We created a conference and built it into one of the best across all of college hockey.”

Are you allowed to talk about a replacement or a transition plan for the NCHC?

“No, because I don’t think we have a specific plan. We’ll have discussions in the near future to discuss what is the next step for the leadership of the conference.”

How does it feel to be in a spot of transition between the two leagues?

“I’m an organized person by nature, and I know we’ll get there. There will be a lot of communicating with Summit League schools to determine what our highest priorities are. I see the Summit League as a sleeping giant.”