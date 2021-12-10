New commissioner Josh Fenton sees the Summit League as 'a sleeping giant'

For the next four months, UNO will be getting two league commissioners for the price of one.
Calling the Summit League “a sleeping giant,” Josh Fenton recently spoke about his decision to step down as NCHC commissioner to take a similar role with the Summit League.
“I see a great opportunity,” he said. “Ultimately, that’s why my family and I made the decision.”
Fenton, who has guided UNO’s hockey conference since 2013, has been named the next commissioner of the Summit League — the conference in which all other UNO sports compete.
He will remain commissioner of the NCHC until April. Starting Jan. 1, he also will be a special consultant to the Summit League before officially taking over as that league’s commissioner April 11.
Fenton, the first commissioner of the NCHC, will succeed previous Summit Commissioner Tom Douple. He retired in October after 16 years.
Fenton fielded questions from reporters on a Zoom call about his decision to shift conferences.
Having overlap of the two conferences — UNO, North Dakota and Denver all being NCHC and Summit members — how much did that familiarity help for you to make this decision?
“I’m obviously familiar with the athletic directors and chancellors at those schools, so I think that helped me understand what a great conference the Summit League is and the opportunity we have to make it one of the preeminent conferences across the Division I landscape.”
Any off-ice initiatives you’re especially proud of?
“I’d say there are a lot of things in my eight-plus years, with the most significant being the formation of the conference from scratch. We created a conference and built it into one of the best across all of college hockey.”
Are you allowed to talk about a replacement or a transition plan for the NCHC?
“No, because I don’t think we have a specific plan. We’ll have discussions in the near future to discuss what is the next step for the leadership of the conference.”
How does it feel to be in a spot of transition between the two leagues?
“I’m an organized person by nature, and I know we’ll get there. There will be a lot of communicating with Summit League schools to determine what our highest priorities are. I see the Summit League as a sleeping giant.”
With the constant comings and goings in conference membership, how do you make sure the Summit League is in the right place when it comes to additions or subtractions?
“I think No. 1 is a reaffirming and a commitment from the existing membership. I think second, there’s a discussion that needs to be had among the membership about whether there are opportunities out there. We need to determine if an institution fits with us academically and geographically.”
How big a deal is league-wide TV streaming?
“It can be a brand builder and a revenue generator. I think I need to have a better understanding about the media agreements in place among our conference schools, so it’s a little early to talk about that.”
How familiar are you with the other Summit teams that don’t play hockey?
“Through the interview process I got to know them better. I saw opportunities across the entire membership that piqued my interest. I’m going to learn more as we go.”
Fending off other leagues for teams, how difficult is that when you’re still balancing another job?
“Though this situation is unique, I don’t want to give the impression that it’s just NCHC business until early April. I’m going to be active with Summit League officials to make sure the conference is well positioned for the future.”
